Sheetz is coming to Stratford Hills Shopping Center in Richmond
A Sheetz gas station and convenience store will rise where a vacant 10,600-square-foot building from the 1980s currently stands.
RICHMOND, Va. -- With new locations lined up in Chesterfield and Henrico, a Pennsylvania gas station chain is also heading to Richmond’s Southside. Work will soon be underway on a new Sheetz at 2911 Hathaway Road in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center. The gas station and convenience store will rise where a vacant 10,600-square-foot building from the 1980s currently stands. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
