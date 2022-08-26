Sheetz is coming to Stratford Hills Shopping Center in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- With new locations lined up in Chesterfield and Henrico, a Pennsylvania gas station chain is also heading to Richmond’s Southside. Work will soon be underway on a new Sheetz at 2911 Hathaway Road in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center. The gas station and convenience store will rise where a vacant 10,600-square-foot building from the 1980s currently stands. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.