Sheetz rising on Midlothian Turnpike site once eyed by Strange’s Florist

RICHMOND, Va. -- A convenience store chain is adding to its Chesterfield presence on part of a property once planned for an outpost of a long-running local florist.

Sheetz has started construction on a new location at 9420 Midlothian Turnpike, a 2.7-acre property it recently bought in a $2.5 million transaction from an LLC tied to Strange’s Florist.

The transaction included about $2 million for the land and about $500,000 for Strange’s to conduct elevation work on the property. The undeveloped land was assessed by the county at $1.3 million.

While construction has started on the Sheetz, it’s unclear when it is anticipated to open. A Sheetz spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.

