HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The developer that’s bringing a Sheetz to Regency has another location in mind a couple miles east. Rebkee Co. has filed plans with Henrico County for a Sheetz and a separate commercial building across Staples Mill Road from the Amtrak station. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.