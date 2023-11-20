Sheetz lowers some gas prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving travel

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sheetz has lowered the price of its Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 a gallon to help with Thanksgiving travel.

"This limited-time promotion begins Monday and will last until Monday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m.," a Sheetz spokesperson wrote in an announcement. "Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks, and SUVs."

Sheetz sells Unleaded 88 gas in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, and West Virginia.