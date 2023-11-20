Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Sheetz lowers some gas prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving travel

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 20, 2023
Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 11:01:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sheetz has lowered the price of its Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 a gallon to help with Thanksgiving travel.

"This limited-time promotion begins Monday and will last until Monday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m.," a Sheetz spokesperson wrote in an announcement. "Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks, and SUVs."

Sheetz Gas Display Sign 2.jpg

Sheetz sells Unleaded 88 gas in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, and West Virginia.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone