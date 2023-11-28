Watch Now
Sheetz eyes former O’Charley’s site in Henrico County

BizSense
Posted at 6:39 AM, Nov 28, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Competing convenience store chains have plans in the works to further expand their footprints in the Richmond market.

Sheetz has filed plans to establish a new location at the corner of Gaskins Road and Mayland Drive in Henrico County. Meanwhile, Wawa has a new local store in the works for a site northwest of Chester.

The upcoming Sheetz in Henrico is planned for 9927 Mayland Drive. The property was formerly home to an outpost of the O’Charley’s restaurant chain.

Further details about the new Sheetz, such as its anticipated opening date, were unclear. It was also unclear whether Sheetz intends to demolish the restaurant building on the site or repurpose it for the new location.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

