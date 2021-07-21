Sheetz celebrates new store near Richmond airport with giveaways

SANDSTON, Va. -- There is a new Sheetz opening Thursday in Henrico.

The gas station and convenience store will open near Richmond International Airport at 550. S Airport Drive.

It is the chain's first location in Sandston.

"We're really excited about this new store opening because it's located right next to the Richmond airport," Sheetz spokesperson Nick Ruffner said. "It's also the second location where we're actually welcoming back members of the public to join us that a grand opening celebration."

The celebration begins at 9 a.m.

Multiple prizes and a giveaway of $1,500 in Sheetz gift cards will take place at the celebration. No purchases are needed to win.

Sheetz requires all unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask during the event.