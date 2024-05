CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police had an unusual task on their hands Wednesday night: returning a group of sheep and goats on the interstate back to their farm.

Virginia State Police

Three state troopers found the animals wandering along Interstate 64 near the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake, police said.

The animals' venture outside the farm came to a close when they were returned to their home that night.

Chesapeake Animal Patrol helped return the furry friends.