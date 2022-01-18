She was born at just 22 weeks. Now she's home with her family

RICHMOND, Va. -- A baby who can only be described as a miracle is finally home with her family after four months in the NICU at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

When her water broke at 22 weeks, Shantel Allmon thought she was having a miscarriage.

Shantel's doctors immediately sent her to VCU Medical Center to deliver her daughter Leilani, who only weighed one pound.

Statistically, Leilani's odds of survival were very low. However, with the help of the right care team, she ended up pulling through.

"We have amazingly experienced nurses and respiratory therapists and all the equipment that we need to do that here. We also have all the surgical and subspecialties that we need for babies like her so we have the support that we need. So having that comfort, knowing that everybody here is good at doing this," Dr. Joe Khoury, a neonatologist, said.

"It was a little hectic, especially in the beginning. We're trying to get up to the hospital, finding babysitters to watch the kids so we could go sometimes, me and her father will switch out. I will watch the kids, he would go up there, or vice versa," Allmon said.

Amazingly, Leilani is now healthy as can be and doesn't need any special equipment or medication.