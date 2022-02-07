Watch
She lost her dad. He flew in to take his young fan to church's daddy-daughter dance.

Posted at 3:06 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 15:06:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield native and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Anthony Harris flew across the country to bring big smiles to a young fan.

Audrey Soape, 11, lives in Austin, Texas, but she's an Anthony Harris fan.

Soape lost her father and grandfather in 2021.

When Harris learned Soape needed an escort to her church's daddy-daughter dance - he jumped at the opportunity.

Vember Photo was on hand to capture the joyful surprise.

“I was super nervous but I was also super excited,” Soape told KYW in Philadelphia. "And I was like preparing myself all week because it was going to be fun, but I was super nervous. I didn’t know what to say.”

Fortunately, the L.C. Bird and University of Virginia graduate did.

“Every time I think he could see she was getting nervous, he would just engage in conversion with her,”Soape's mother told KYW. “He kept her laughing, he kept her dancing on the dance floor."

