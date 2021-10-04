Woman charged in death of a dog found in a Henrico dumpster

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police arrested a woman following an investigation into the death of a dog found in a Henrico dumpster.

Shaymeshia L. Washington, 32, was charged with one count of felony animal cruelty, according to Henrico Police.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Betner Court, in Sandston, at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, about a dog in a dumpster.

"Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the scene, rescuing the dog, an adult Boston Terrier from the dumpster," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The officer transported the dog to a local emergency veterinary clinic for treatment and care where the terrier, unfortunately, had to be euthanized due to his condition."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

