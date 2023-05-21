Shawn Soares, VCU student killed, remembered as 'luminous light'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friends, family and community members gathered for a vigil Saturday evening in Monroe Park to remember 26-year-old Shawn Soares.

The VCU student was killed walking on a Main Street on May 4 when a driver drove up onto the sidewalk after a crash.

Soares was remembered as a "luminous light" and "an incredibly effective advocate."

He was working toward a Master's degree in Business Administration, according to his social media profile.

"Shawn would want us to all to carry on his legacy to fight for the underdogs, to help anyone who needs a hand," one woman said at the vigil. "He would want us all to be there for each other like he was for all of us."

A week after Soares' death, the City of Richmond added speed tables to slow down traffic along Main and Cary streets.

City officials said the speed table project was in the queue before Soares's death, but got moved to the top.

For months, street safety advocates and students have called for changes in and around campus as Soares is at least the second VCU student to be killed in an on-campus crash this semester.

