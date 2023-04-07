Video captures shots fired that led to 4-hour standoff in Virginia neighborhood

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- New video sent to CBS 6 captured the shots fired that led to a more than four-hour long barricade situation in a Colonial Heights neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The early-morning gunshots heard on a quiet Colonial Heights street sent a wave of fear through the neighborhood after a man barricaded himself inside his home as police received multiple 911 calls just before 4:40 a.m.

One of those neighbors, who asked not to be identified tells me “Just having it be so close to home, that’s what makes you so fearful," said one neighbor who spoke to CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil on the condition of anonymity.

Hours after Colonial Heights Police converged on the 300 block of Plumtree Avenue, the suspect, 34-year-old Shawn Joseph Edwards was brought out in handcuffs.

The neighbor said at she had heard early Thursday Morning

“At about 4:37 I heard one shot," A neighbor recalled hearing the first shot at 4:37 a.m. before hearing three more shots.

WTVR Colonial Heights Standoff

Robert Whaskey was startled awake when he opened his window and heard what he at first assumed were fireworks.

"Then I was like, 'Naw, that ain’t fireworks,'" he said.

Whaskey agreed with other neighbors on how many shots were fired.

“It was like one, then all of sudden, the rest of them came after," he said.

WTVR Colonial Heights Standoff

Colonial Heights Police said Edwards, who was inside his home, got into an altercation with someone outside in an SUV.

At some point, Edwards walked outside, pointed a gun "and allegedly fired rounds towards the subject inside the vehicle," Maj. Rob Ruxer with Colonial Heights Police said.

One bullet hit the driver's side door, another the passenger-side window shattering the glass.

"The person who shot, went back into the residence," Ruxer said.

Whaskey said that shortly after the gunshots, three officers pulled up to the house.

A handful of people were inside the house at the time and police said Edwards ran and locked himself in a bedroom.

“Everyone who was inside the residence was escorted out of the residence," Ruxer explained.

WTVR Colonial Heights Standoff

With Edwards barricaded inside, the Virginia State Police Tactical Team was called in and they were able to talk Edwards out of the house.

Colonial Heights Police said pending charges may include attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a felon and arson. That is because officers said Edwards tried to set fire to the house while he was barricaded.

