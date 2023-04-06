Shots fired call leads to 4-hour barricade situation in Colonial Heights neighborhood; Richmond man arrested

Watch for more on this developing story from Senior Reporter Wayne Covil on CBS 6 News at 4 and 5:30 p.m.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A call for shots fired led to a more than four-hour barricade situation in a Colonial Heights neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the the 300 block of Plumtree Avenue for the shots fired report just after 4:35 a.m., Major Robert Lloyd Ruxer III with Colonial Heights Police said.

Police said an argument between a man inside a home in the 300 block of Plumtree and another person in the road had taken place before gunfire erupted.

"Officers determined that a suspect exited the residence and fired multiple rounds at an individual, damaging a vehicle," Ruxer wrote. "However, there were no injuries reported."

Detectives "quickly identified" a person of interest, but officers said that man, who was believed to be armed, refused to come out of the home.

Police asked for the help of state police's tactical team. When troopers responded, 34-year-old Shawn Joseph Edwards, of Richmond, was taken into custody without incident at 9:15 a.m., Ruxer said.

Officers said Edwards has outstanding warrants in Chesterfield County for felony grand larceny. However, additional charges will be filed pending the outcome of the investigation, officials said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information about the case that could help investigators, call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip using the mobile app.

