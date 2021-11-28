Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities: Man fatally shot by police in Roanoke County

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Police Lights Generic
Posted at 6:27 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 18:27:58-05

ROANOKE, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a man has died after being shot by a Roanoke County police officer.

Roanoke County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker told The Roanoke Times that authorities had received a call about a domestic dispute with a weapon Friday evening.

She said that Roanoke County police made multiple attempts to communicate with a man inside a residence. But he was non-compliant.

Whittaker said the male unexpectedly exited the residence, engaged with an officer and two shots were fired.

Police said that Shawn Alan Smith was fatally wounded.

The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt. Whittaker said the officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers