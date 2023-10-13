Watch Now
Sharp family estate in Henrico County sells for $8.7 million

Posted at 6:59 AM, Oct 13, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- In one of the pricier local residential real estate deals in years, the house that Circuit City and CarMax built is in the hands of new owners.

The 18-acre lakefront estate at 501 and 495 Rivergate Drive sold Tuesday for $8.75 million. The former residence of the late Circuit City CEO and CarMax founder Rick Sharp had been listed by his widow, Sherry Sharp, in March with an asking price of $9.5 million.

The property in eastern Goochland County was purchased through a Florida-based LLC called Cypress Property Holdings. Local agent Richard Bower with Joyner Fine Properties represented the buyers and declined to comment because of a nondisclosure agreement. He said his clients requested privacy.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

