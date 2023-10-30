Virginia woman survives 5 strokes in one year: 'I consider myself a miracle'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One in six Americans will suffer a stroke during their lifetime. Sharon Brewer, of Henrico County, suffered five — this year alone.

"I consider myself a miracle," the 81-year-old stroke survivor said, "There is no one [doctors] said, who has had five strokes in less than a year and lived.”

A painter, writer, and current student at the University of Richmond, Brewer never thought she would experience such a health scare.

Brewer suffered her first stroke on April 9, 2023.

"I tried to get out of the bed and I couldn’t get out of the bed, and I looked, my arm was like this, and I said ‘What’s that?’ I didn’t even recognize my hand. It just looked like a foreign object. And I touched it and it was hot, and then it flopped down," she said.

Brewer said she ignored some of the symptoms of her strokes not just the first time, but multiple times.

Those symptoms include headaches, numbness on one side, and fatigue.

She said she still suffers from fatigue and some memory problems.

As for her ability to survive the strokes?

"It’s nothing but God,” she said. "I’ve overcome a lot in my life. A lot. So this is just one more stumble for me. And I do believe in a year or so, I’ll be running around again."

Sunday marked World Stroke Day.

"The Virginia Stroke Systems Task Force (VSSTF) adopted Stroke Smart Virginia as a statewide initiative in 2021 and formed a Stroke Smart Virginia Work Group that meets monthly," the Virginia Department of Health wrote on its website along with the following information:



Be Stroke Smart - Learn what a stroke is, recognize the signs and understand it is critical to call 911 immediately.

Take the VDH Stroke Smart Virginia training on TRAIN Virginia Stay Stroke Smart - Distribute memory aids (fridge magnets and wallet cards) to the public to retain the information, reinforce it through repetition, and have access to it.

Download and Print the Stroke Smart memory aid and place it in a visible location to serve as a reminder.

English Version | Spanish Version Be a Stroke Champion - Teach it forward, so that the communities where we live, work, play and pray can be Stroke Smart.

To learn about Stroke Smart Champions in the field click here.

