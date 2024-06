HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor, a Democratic, has filed paperwork to run for Attorney General of Virginia.

That election is in 2025. Taylor has not yet made any public statements about seeking statewide office.

She became Henrico's first female Commonwealth's Attorney when she was elected in 2011.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.