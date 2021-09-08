Remembering 9/11: 'Her hand covered her mouth and tears were in her eyes'

I was in third grade living in Tucson, Arizona. I remember getting up for school and walking into my parents' room where I found my mom standing in front of the TV.

Her eyes were glued to the screen as she watched the airplane slam into the tower, erupting in smoke and flames.

Her hand covered her mouth and tears were in her eyes. I asked her what was going on.

She said, "Our country is at war."

My dad was in the Air Force at the time. Less than one year after the attacks, our family was moved to Northern Virginia where my Dad worked in the Pentagon for two years.

