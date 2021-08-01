Watch
Drunk driver charged in I-95 crash; 6 people hurt in stopped SUV

Posted at 10:01 AM, Aug 01, 2021
PETERSBURG, Va. -- A 29-year-old Virginia woman was charged with driving under the influence in a crash that sent six people to the hospital along Interstate 95 early Saturday morning in Petersburg.

Troopers were called to southbound I-95 at the exit for I-85 just after 2:10 a.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The investigation indicates that a GMC SUV was stopped on the right shoulder with two of the vehicle occupants outside of the vehicle securing a load," Davenport said. "An Acura MDX ran off the road to the right striking the GMC."

Troopers said a 35-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were outside the SUV when the crash happened.

A 35-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy inside the SUV were wearing their seat belts.

All six people were taken to an an area hospital, officials said. The man had a serious, but non life threatening injury, Davenport said.

The driver of the Acura, Shana L. Temple of Disputanta, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain control, officials said.

Temple, who was the only person in the car, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, according to Davenport.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

