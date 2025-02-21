Shamrock the Block returns to Richmond March 15

RICHMOND, Va. — The Shamrock the Block festival returns to Richmond on Saturday, March 15, the weekend before St. Patrick's Day.

The "official start to outdoor festival season in the RVA" starts at noon in Scott's Addition, between Movieland and Midtown Green.

There will be live music, entertainment, and food vendors, all of which will be announced soon on the event's website.

Admission to Shamrock the Block is free — just make sure to wear something green.

