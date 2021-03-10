Shamrock the Block not happening for the second year due to pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. -- You won't need to dig out your shamrock beads and green top hats to hit the Boulevard this year.

The annual Shamrock the Block festival will not be happening for the second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Although Governor Ralph Northam announced at the beginning of March that outdoor venues can now have 30% of their capacity or a maximum of 1000 people, organizers of the festival said the change was not made in enough time for them to plan the festival or to obtain the proper permits and security for it.

The Scott's Addition festival typically draws crowds of well over 1,000 patrons to celebrate the St. Patrick's Day holiday with music, food and colorful beverages.

The organizers of the event said in a statement, "We are wanting to make sure that any event we produce is safe, and as vaccinations are more rapidly deployed, we are confident that we will be able to hold events soon."

Last year, the festival was postponed then eventually canceled at the encouragement of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney at the beginning of the pandemic.