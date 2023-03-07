Shamrock the Block in Scott's Addition is moving…a block

RICHMOND, Va. — Shamrock the Block is returning to Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood this weekend, but it’ll have a slightly new look.

Three-One-One Productions first held the St. Patrick’s Day festival in Shockoe Bottom in the mid-2000s.

They later moved to Arthur Ashe Boulevard in 2014 when they outgrew their downtown location.

Now, the longtime festival is moving again — but about a block up Leigh Street.

Mike Murphy with Three-One-One Productions told CBS 6’s Brendan King that as the event continues to grow, the allure of Scott’s Addition was too strong to ignore.

“There's a lot that this neighborhood has to offer. There are so many restaurants, so many things to do, and so many things to see. We just wanted Shamrock to be a part of that,” Murphy explained.

This is the first outdoor festival of the season in Richmond, Murphy said.

The 17th annual Shamrock the Block is scheduled on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. It will be held between Movieland and the former Commanders training facility.

The fun benefits Project Local, a nonprofit that provides funding, marketing support and grants to smaller local charities and foundations.

The event is free and there will be food and drink vendors on site.