Shamrock the Block returns to Scott's Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — Shamrock the Block, one of Richmond's largest street festivals, returned Saturday for its 19th year.

With brews stretching from Leigh Street to the Midtown Green, the free event featured a little something for everyone. From food, music, local vendors and even a Kids Area with face-painting and games.

This was the third year for the event's new location, which organizers previously said they hoped would make the festival an even better experience for attendees.

Destiny Coleman said she attended the festival with her friends on spring break for the food.

"Eating, being with my friends is great because we don't get to see each other," she said when asked what was most fun about the event. "We go to different schools."

And without Shamrock the Block Coleman admitted the group would likely be at Chili's or shopping at Target.

St. Patrick's Day is Monday, March 17.

