RICHMOND, Va. — Shamrock the Block, one of Richmond's largest street festivals, returned Saturday for its 18th year.

With brews stretching from Leigh Street to the Bon Secours Training Center, the free event featured a little something for everyone. From food, music, local vendors and even a Kids Area with t Kids Area with face-painting and games.

This was the second year for the event's new location, which organizers previously said they hoped would make the festival even better experience for attendees.

FULL INTERVIEW: Shamrock the Block is 'chance for everyone to come together'

Jene Shelton attended the festival with her little brother Nehemiah Haines.

"We are here at the Shamrock the Block festival, the kickstart of festivals in Richmond, Virginia. We're having a blast," Shelton said. "There's music to dance to and it's just so much to do out here."

Shelton said that four years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic it was "definitely nice to be back out in Richmond enjoying the people, the food, the music — everything."

"It's a chance for everyone to come together again as a community and just celebrate St. Patrick's Day," Shelton said.

"Happy St. Patrick's Day," Nehemiah Haines said.