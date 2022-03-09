Shamrock the Block postponed until March 26

RICHMOND, Va. — After a long-awaited return following a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Shamrock the Block won't be happening this weekend as planned.

The free, annual St. Patrick's Day-themed festival on the Boulevard has been postponed until March 26 due to the high wind forecast for March 12, according to festival organizers.

The high winds would be too dangerous, and the decision to postpone the festival was made in conjunction with city officials, organizers said.

More information will be available on their website.