Shamin Hotels OK’d to move hotel project to Springline redevelopment in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shamin Hotels has secured approval to relocate and enlarge a hotel project that had been planned for Chesterfield’s Stonebridge development to another mixed-use project taking shape across Midlothian Turnpike.

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to amend a performance grant agreement between the county and Shamin that opens the door for the local hotel operator to open two hotels at the Springline at District 60 project, a mixed-use redevelopment underway at the site of the Spring Rock Green shopping center.

The move frees Shamin from its obligations to build a hotel-anchored mixed-use project across the street at the Stonebridge development, which the grant agreement originally incentivized when it was first approved by the county in 2019.

