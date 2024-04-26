Shamin breaks ground on pairs of hotels, restaurants beside events center at VCC

RICHMOND, Va. --With Henrico’s new sports and events center now open and residential construction underway next door, work is starting on two hotels and two restaurants that will likewise add to the transformation of Virginia Center Commons.

County officials and developers took part Thursday morning in a groundbreaking ceremony for a 114-room Home2 Suites and 111-room Residence Inn being developed by Shamin Hotels, which is collaborating with Rebkee Co. on the redevelopment of the former suburban mall into an urban-style mixed-use village.

Shamin, the region’s largest hotelier, also is developing two restaurants on the 6.3-acre site, across Telegraph Road from Interstate 95 and beside the Henrico Sports & Events Center at the eastern end of the former mall site.

