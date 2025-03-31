Police release name of man killed in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — Police released the name of the man killed in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood as Shamar Trimmer.

Trimmer, 29, of Henrico County, was shot and killed at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 1800 block of East Main Street.

"Detectives are investigating the possibility of an argument among individuals in the parking lot resulting in multiple individuals firing weapons and Trimmer being shot," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.



This is a developing story. Did you know the victim? Send condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.