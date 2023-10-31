Shalom Farms hosting Harvest Festival in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- An urban farm on the city’s Northside is hosting a Harvest Festival on Wednesday where you can learn how to cook healthy food.

Shalom Farms Northside Farm at 1311 Westwood Avenue will be the site for a fun, family-friendly evening on the farm.

The festival will feature live music, family-style meals, fire pits, s’mores, hot cocoa, cider, a cash bar, and activities and crafts for the kids.

Shalom Farms calls itself a nonprofit farm and food justice organization working for an equitable food system in Richmond.

“This Northside farm is on the bus line. So it's not only accessible to people that can drive it's accessible to anyone that wants to come and just walk around and be part of the event,” the farm’s director of development Rainey Niklawki said.

Farm community engagement manager Jason Muckle is offering learning opportunities for cooks of all skill levels.

“I'm going to be here and I would love it if people came, experienced the food, asked me questions about the food, how to prepare the food, and I can have one-on-one conversations with them,” Muckle said. “To help them get over some of the reservations that they have about food. I know that it's intimidating sometimes to deal with food that you haven't had a previous experience with.”

The Harvest Festival is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. A donation of $25 is suggested as all proceeds will benefit the farms’ impact in the community.

