Virginia siblings jump from plane to scatter loved ones' ashes

RICHMOND, Va. — For siblings Bobby and Melissa Shakespeare, the experience of a lifetime took flight thousands of feet in the air.

On November 9, amid tears of both joy and sorrow, they embarked on a skydiving adventure that honored the memories of their beloved mother and brother.

WTVR Bobby and Melissa Shakespeare

As they soared, they scattered the ashes of Delmar, their mother who battled dementia, and Billy, their brother who had cerebral palsy.

Both passed away within months of each other earlier this year.

"When we landed we walked towards each and we were bawling and we just held each other out there," Melissa Shakespeare said.

Melissa and Bobby described their mother and brother as kind souls who deeply cared for their family and their community.

"An amazing woman... she dedicated her life to the children, all of us," Melissa said. "Billy was an inspiration to anyone who knew him... he had a heart, heart of gold, he would do anything for anybody."

WTVR Delmar and Billy Shakespeare

They felt it was only fitting to commemorate their lives in a way that reflected their loving spirits.

"Billy always wanted to skydive, he couldn’t, and my mom wanted to do it again so we made that happen," Melissa said. "Now we can learn how to live our differently without them but knowing they are in your heart and they're OK."

Through their story, the Shakespeare siblings hope to encourage others to live life without regrets, cherishing every moment with the ones they love.

