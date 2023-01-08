Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed Henrico woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 30-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed a Henrico woman early Thursday.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 3 a.m. along Audubon Drive in Henrico's East End, according to Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police.

The passenger, who was later identified as 28-year-old Rebecca Anne Smith of Henrico, died at the scene, according to police.

The driver, Shakeem Walker of Henrico, was taken an area hospital with critical injuries.

Once Walker was released from the hospital later that day, he was arrested on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, police said.

Walker is being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail, Pecka said.

Detectives previously said they believed speed and lack of seat belts were factors in the crash.

"The investigation remains active, while working alongside the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State’s Medical Examiner," Pecka said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.