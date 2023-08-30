Watch Now
Shake Shack opening up a new location in Chesterfield

<i>(Mike Platania photos)</i>
Shake Shack’s new building in Chesterfield County.<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 7:58 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 07:58:21-04

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Shake Shack is making it a double in the Richmond market. The New York-based burger joint is planning to open a new location at 1371 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield, according to permits filed with the county last week. It is set to occupy a roughly 3,000-square-foot new-construction building with a drive-thru near Chesterfield Towne Center. The shell of the building was completed in recent months and a tenant up-fit permit lists Shake Shack as the building’s lone occupant.

