Shake Shack opening up a new location in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Shake Shack is making it a double in the Richmond market. The New York-based burger joint is planning to open a new location at 1371 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield, according to permits filed with the county last week. It is set to occupy a roughly 3,000-square-foot new-construction building with a drive-thru near Chesterfield Towne Center. The shell of the building was completed in recent months and a tenant up-fit permit lists Shake Shack as the building’s lone occupant.

