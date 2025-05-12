Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man killed in Petersburg shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 11, 2025
Petersburg Seyler Street shooting
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting in Petersburg Sunday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Seyler Drive, off South Crater Road, around 11 a.m.
Crime Insider sources say there appeared to be an argument that led up to the shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive at the scene and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone