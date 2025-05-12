Man killed in Petersburg shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting in Petersburg Sunday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Seyler Drive, off South Crater Road, around 11 a.m.

Crime Insider sources say there appeared to be an argument that led up to the shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive at the scene and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

