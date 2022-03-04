These sex offenders are wanted by State Police for failing to re-register

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help in locating two convicted sex offenders that failed to re-register as sex offenders in their respective counties.

47-year-old Melvin Edward Montgomery was previously living near Crewe, but State Police said he has moved and did not give his new address, which is required by law for the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

He is wanted for two counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender in Nottoway County.

Virginia State Police Melvin E. Montgomery

Montgomery has black hair and brown eyes, and is five-foot-nine in height, according to State Police.

Similarly, 43-year-old Joseph Wayne Jackson was previously living on Evergreen Drive near Amelia Courthouse, but State Police said he has moved and failed to provide a new address, which is required by law.

State Police said they've received tips suggesting that Jackson may be living in Mecklenburg County now. He is wanted for multiple counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Virginia State Police Joseph W. Jackson

Jackson has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is five-foot-nine-inches tall, according to State Police.

Anyone with information about Montgomery or Jackson can submit a tip under their respective photos at this link.

