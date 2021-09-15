Sewage truck overturns, spills 200 gallons near James River in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two hundred gallons of sewage spilled near the James River in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

The spill was reported about 1:18 p.m. when a sewage truck overturned at 470 Tredegar Street.

Richmond Fire Department

"We have determined that approximately 200 gallons spilled onto the roadway with pathways to the James River. Our Hazmat team responded to contain the spill as much as possible before cleanup crews arrived. The incident was marked under control at 2:58 p.m," a Richmond Fire spokesperson wrote on social media. "Notifications have been made to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Virginia Department of Health, and the City of Richmond Wastewater Treatment."

The truck driver was not hurt and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Richmond Fire Department

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.