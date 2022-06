RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy reported more than 60,000 power outages in Central Virginia as a severe thunderstorm moved through the region on Wednesday afternoon.

The majority of the power outages were focused in Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, and Richmond according to Dominion Energy.

Submitted to WTVR

Nearly 20,000 outages were reported in Northern Virginia.

