Severe storm knocks out power for thousands in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy reported thousands of power outages in Central Virginia at the height of a severe thunderstorm that moved through the region on Friday afternoon.

The majority of the power outages were focused in Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond according to Dominion Energy.

The storms also knocked out power to more than 6,200 homes in Central Virginia as of about 3:30 p.m.

Most of those outages were in Goochland (346), Hanover (411), Henrico (4,008) and Richmond (1,436), according to Dominion Energy.

Brooke Allen View from Nuckols Road in near Twin Hickory in Glen Allen as storms tracked across Central Virginia.

Henrico Police said crews were working a "handful" of weather-related in the county's West End.

"This includes calls for downed trees/powerlines, a structure fire and vehicle accidents," police wrote. "Please proceed with caution as this storm continues to make its way out of Henrico County. Remember, if a traffic light is completely out, treat it as a four way stop!"

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire CBS 6 viewing area until 8 p.m. Click here for the latest severe alerts.

Clusters of storms will track across the area into this evening. Storms will produce very heavy rainfall, in addition to damaging wind gusts and the chance for some hail. Isolated storms could rotate, but the odds for additional tornadoes are very low. A cold front will pass through tonight, with storms chances decreasing by late evening.

Click here to watch the CBS 6 live stream.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.