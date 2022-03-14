Several people, including corrections officer, arrested for distributing narcotics to inmates

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A corrections officer along with several others have been arrested for distributing illegal narcotics to inmates at Pamukney Regional Jail.

In June 2021, investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office received information about a corrections officer distributing illegal narcotics to inmates at the jail.

After a thorough investigation, it was found that a corrections officer, as well as multiple other people, some who were inmates, were involved in illegally distributing narcotics inside the jail.

On March 8, investigators presented evidence to a grand jury. Based on the information presented, several people were indicted. All people who were involved have been arrested:

Shelly K. Anson, 58, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

Ricky A. Heinbaugh, Jr., 29, Caroline County, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

Kyle D. Hinkle, 33, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate

Jeremiah R. Jenkins, 38, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

Antonio D. Johnson, 40, Henrico, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

Jermaine D. Johnson, 38, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate

Reyshawn C. McGlone-Johnson, 30, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

Jeremy I. Mumford, 22, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate & Solicit a person to commit a felony

Jaden K. Robertson, 23, Henrico, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.