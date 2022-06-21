How these new Richmond apartments will cater to work-from-home tenants

RICHMOND, Va. -- Already eyeing a retail project next door and with its sights aimed at winning the Diamond District development deal across the street, a prolific local real estate firm has a sizable mixed-use building in store just off Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Thalhimer Realty Partners is planning a seven-story building with 148 apartments and 15,000 square feet of commercial space at 1801 Ellen Road. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

