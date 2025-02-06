The awesome way this VSU student is helping cancer patients: 'It sounded crazy in the beginning'

ETTRICK, Va. -- For many adults, celebrating a 21st birthday means partying in a big way, but for Virginia State University student Seven Jones, marking the monumental year meant giving back to others.

"Me and my mom were talking about it one day," Jones said. "She said, ‘Why not do something for other people?’ That's kind of where the ball got rolling."

Just after his birthday on Jan. 7, Jones started an initiative to collect 2,100 winter items for those battling cancer.



WATCH: Why breast cancer survivors are at a higher risk of heart disease

Why Breast cancer survivors are at a higher risk of heart disease

"What better number to aim for if I'm turning 21?" Jones said. "2,100, it sounded crazy in the beginning. I'm gonna be honest."

Caring for cancer patients is a cause near and dear to Jones' heart because his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was in middle school.

"I call my mom my superhero," Jones shared "Like, it's no problem I could go through. It's no struggle I could face. It's no brick wall out here. Like, my mom is my biggest supporter."

WTVR Seven Jones

Jones is collecting scarves, hats, gloves, socks, blankets and more.

"My first stop is definitely going to be the Cancer Research Hospital in Richmond. And then we also have collected some stuff that kind of suits children a little bit more, so I'm going to go to the Children's Hospital," Jones said.

Hoping not just to hit the 2,100 mark but surpass it, Jones said any size donations will go a long way in helping those facing an incredibly difficult journey.

"I look at everything that I have in my life as a blessing," Jones said. "But what can you do for the next person?"

I look at everything that I have in my life as a blessing, but what can you do for the next person," said Jones. "I would definitely say this is the first of many."

D, onations can be dropped off at:



Mary Lou's in Richmond

Harry E James Elementary in Hopewell

Providence Baptist Church in Prince George

Little Zion Baptist Church in Dinwiddie

Total Exchange Hair Design in Colonial Heights

You can also schedule a pick by texting 804-372-5491

There's also an Amazon Donation List.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube