Setting up for Small Business Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Holiday shopping is about to be in full swing as businesses prepare for their biggest holidays: Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“We’re still getting a few boxes in of new things, so there will be fresh items of new things to see so... hopefully they’ll come check us out," said Sue Saunders.

She is one of the managers at the long-time gift shop, Tinkers and Company in Richmond, that is run by Sharon Coleman and her husband.

“We are busy as always this time of year," Saunders said. “This year has been amazing. We’ve had one of our best years ever”

The shop sells just about everything you can imagine from furniture to Christmas items. They're now one of many places preparing for Small Business Saturday, one of their busiest and most profitable days of the year.

“Without the people coming in, a lot of places can’t make it and we love that they continue to remember us," Saunders said.

According to American Express, consumers spend a record high of $19.8 billion last year in spending on Small Business Saturday, with about 56% of Americans making a purchase online.

But this year hasn’t always been smooth sailing, as international supply chain issues caused delays in shipping products.

“It came in very slow this year, and we were a little worried," Saunders said. “Now we’re happy because more product is late so it's coming now for more customers coming in.”

With new products now arriving on time for the holiday season, all that’s left is final touches for customers on Saturday.

Tinkers and Company is located at 2409 Westwood, Avenue. Doors open at 10 a.m.

