Northumberland Sheriff investigating fatal shooting of 41-year-old man

HEATHSVILLE, Va. -- One man is dead after he was killed in a shooting at a home in the Northern Neck on Friday, police say.

The shooting happened in Heathsville, which is about an hour and a half north of Richmond City.

Family members tell CBS 6 that the victim was 41-year-old Seth Dutton. Police arrested the suspect, 21-year-old Bobby Ray Landman, III over the weekend.

Landman was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.

