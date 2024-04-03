Watch Now
Northumberland Sheriff investigating fatal shooting of 41-year-old man

Family of Seth Dutton
Posted at 10:01 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 22:01:26-04

HEATHSVILLE, Va. -- One man is dead after he was killed in a shooting at a home in the Northern Neck on Friday, police say.

The shooting happened in Heathsville, which is about an hour and a half north of Richmond City.

Family members tell CBS 6 that the victim was 41-year-old Seth Dutton. Police arrested the suspect, 21-year-old Bobby Ray Landman, III over the weekend.

Landman was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

