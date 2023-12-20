Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Session, a downtown cocktail bar, reopens in Richmond

rapp-session-east-grace1-Cropped-scaled.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Located at the corner of East Grace and North Fourth streets, the space has room to serve around 55.<br/>
rapp-session-east-grace1-Cropped-scaled.jpg
Posted at 6:25 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 06:25:14-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A downtown bar is emerging from a nearly four-year slumber with a new twist on its old concept.

Earlier this month, Rappahannock Restaurant Group opened Session at 318 E. Grace St. The new spot replaced Rapp Session, which RRG had operated there from 2016 until 2020.

RRG is a subsidiary of the nearly 125-year-old Rappahannock Oyster Co., which distributes oysters from its three farms in Topping, Chincoteague and Yorktown all over the world. It continues to operate its namesake restaurant next door at 320 E. Grace St., which debuted in 2012.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone