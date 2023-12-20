Session, a downtown cocktail bar, reopens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A downtown bar is emerging from a nearly four-year slumber with a new twist on its old concept.

Earlier this month, Rappahannock Restaurant Group opened Session at 318 E. Grace St. The new spot replaced Rapp Session, which RRG had operated there from 2016 until 2020.

RRG is a subsidiary of the nearly 125-year-old Rappahannock Oyster Co., which distributes oysters from its three farms in Topping, Chincoteague and Yorktown all over the world. It continues to operate its namesake restaurant next door at 320 E. Grace St., which debuted in 2012.

