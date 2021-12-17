Serial killer probe underway in Virginia; evidence found near abandoned Target cart

FAIRFAX, Va. — An alleged serial killer may have claimed the lives of at least four people in Virginia, according to information released Friday by Fairfax Police.

Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner organized a Friday afternoon briefing to discuss their findings into the deaths.

"Human remains were found Wednesday tucked away in an isolated wooded area," a Fairfax Police spokesperson wrote in the announcement of Friday's briefing. "The remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County."

Fairfax County Police Shopping cart found in Fairfax County woods



The alert also indicated four victims in Virginia have been found since August.

Police have not released additional information at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.