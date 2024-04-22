Teenagers among 5 people shot at Dinwiddie home

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Two teenagers were among the five people shot at a Dinwiddie County, Virginia home Monday morning.

Investigators were called to the duplex along the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court at a little after 9 a.m.

"There were five individuals shot," Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Department Major William Knott said. "Two juveniles and three adults. One female and four males were injured."

The names and conditions of those who were shot have not yet been released.

Investigators have also not yet released information about who may have done the shooting or why.

"Senseless crimes, with no justice and I’m tired of it," one community member, who asked not to be identified, told CBS 6. "They need to stop the violence and all the shooting."

Investigators said more than 50 shots were fired in the Monday morning shooting which left the home and car parked outside riddled with bullet holes.

WTVR

Investigators have not yet said if the victims were inside or outside the home when they were shot.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.