Missing Virginia woman's body found in water near outlet mall

Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 13:23:42-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- Detectives discovered the body of a missing 33-year-old woman near the Norfolk Premium Outlets this weekend, according to police.

Norfolk Police said officers were investigating an undetermined death at 1600 Premium Outlets Boulevard after receiving a call around 12:05 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the body of Sentara J. Moore was found in a pond near the outlet mall.

Moore was last seen Monday when her vehicle was found unattended in a nearby parking lot.

Norfolk Police Harbor Patrol Unit responded and recovered her body from the water, officials said.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

