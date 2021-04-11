Missing Virginia woman's body found in water near outlet mall

NORFOLK, Va. -- Detectives discovered the body of a missing 33-year-old woman near the Norfolk Premium Outlets this weekend, according to police.
Norfolk Police said officers were investigating an undetermined death at 1600 Premium Outlets Boulevard after receiving a call around 12:05 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the body of Sentara J. Moore was found in a pond near the outlet mall.
Moore was last seen Monday when her vehicle was found unattended in a nearby parking lot.
Norfolk Police Harbor Patrol Unit responded and recovered her body from the water, officials said.
No foul play is suspected, according to police.
#NorfolkPD is currently investigating an undetermined death at 1600 Premium Outlets Blvd. Call came in around 12:05 p.m. More details will follow when available. pic.twitter.com/DCzlP4GOxC— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 10, 2021