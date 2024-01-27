These important reason these Virginia seniors are learning self-defense: 'We can do it!'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Around three dozen seniors at the South Norfolk Community Center received an hour-long crash course in self-defense courtesy of the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the sheriff's office said that the senior organization, called "The Niners," requested the class hoping to avoid becoming victims of assault and theft.

Undersheriff David Rosado said the elderly are more vulnerable.

“(They're) a target because of who they are. They may be a little slower, more brittle, but they have a lot of power inside of them," Rosado said.

Deputies leading the class said the first lesson is separating yourself from an attack and yelling "get back!" to alert any others around to what is happening.

“The tools they can use are their hands, obviously, and an open strike (with your palm) has more impact. A knee is harder, just like an elbow is harder, so those are the weapons they can use and those are the techniques that they can use so they can escape," said Rosado.

Those who came out for self-defense advice ranged up to 96 years old.

Amy Seyrlehner said she is about to turn 80 and has had both knees replaced.

“Some people don’t realize that you can still do with knee replacements what you did before," she said of the modified techniques the sheriff's office suggested. ”We seniors need to learn how to protect ourselves and we can do it.”

But protecting yourself starts with awareness, Rosado says, of where you are and who might be around you.

"If you exit your car and go to the store, don’t be on the phone, don’t get distracted," Rosado said.