Richmond seniors celebrate Mardi Gras

RICHMOND, Va. — Seniors at Cedarfield, a living community in Richmond, celebrated Mardi Gras in style on Tuesday.

The community held a Mardi Gras masquerade ball for its residents and their guests. In total, 100 people attended the ball.

CBS 6 was there as attendees enjoyed fine dining and cocktails. The Trad Jazz Studio also kept residents dancing all evening.

