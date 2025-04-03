Watch Now
'Sweetest senior hound' has been at Powhatan shelter for 4 months: 'Boone has waited long enough'

'Could you be the one to give this sweet senior the second chance he deserves?'
This senior pup is Powhatan shelter's longest resident
Posted

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Staffers at Powhatan Animal Control are hoping someone can provide a forever home for the "sweetest senior hound" who has been at the shelter for more than four months.

Boone, who has been at the shelter the longest of any of the other animals, is 10 years old and has "spent far too many nights in the shelter, dreaming of a warm bed, belly rubs, and a place to finally call home," according to a social media post from the shelter.

The hound is neutered, up to date on his shots and is microchipped. While he does have heartworms, shelter staffers said "he’s receiving the care he needs and just needs a loving family to help him through."

"Despite everything, Boone’s spirit remains gentle and loving," the social media post reads. "He enjoys sniffing around the yard, lounging in the sun, and getting love from anyone who will give him a scratch behind the ears."

Call Powhatan Animal Control at 804-598-5672 or click here if you are interested in adopting Boone or another animal from the shelter.

