Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Senior apartments in the works for surplus Richmond property on Semmes Ave.

CCCsemmesApts1.jpg
BizSense
CCCsemmesApts1.jpg
Posted at 6:27 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 06:27:20-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- After beating out two other nonprofits for the site, Commonwealth Catholic Charities is looking to follow through with its bid to develop an apartment building for seniors on surplus city property near the intersection of Semmes and Cowardin avenues.

CCC has filed plans for a three-story, 20-unit building at 1903-1905 Semmes Ave., a roughly half-acre site just west of Cowardin Avenue that’s one of five city-owned sites that were declared surplus and made available for development of low-income housing through a solicitation process led by the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust.

CCC’s proposal for the Semmes Avenue site was selected over competing bids from Habitat for Humanity, which proposed two new homes for the land trust on the site, and Project:Homes, which proposed a dozen land-trust homes.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone