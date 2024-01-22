Senior apartments in the works for surplus Richmond property on Semmes Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. -- After beating out two other nonprofits for the site, Commonwealth Catholic Charities is looking to follow through with its bid to develop an apartment building for seniors on surplus city property near the intersection of Semmes and Cowardin avenues.

CCC has filed plans for a three-story, 20-unit building at 1903-1905 Semmes Ave., a roughly half-acre site just west of Cowardin Avenue that’s one of five city-owned sites that were declared surplus and made available for development of low-income housing through a solicitation process led by the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust.

CCC’s proposal for the Semmes Avenue site was selected over competing bids from Habitat for Humanity, which proposed two new homes for the land trust on the site, and Project:Homes, which proposed a dozen land-trust homes.

